Police: Woman befriends elderly man, steals thousands of dollars from him

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman has been arrested after police say she befriended an elderly man and then stole thousands of dollars from him.

Candice Shannon, 37, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Shannon developed a close relationship with an 83-year-old man and spent a lot of time at his apartment.

Police said after a few months, the victim's daughter realized some of the man's checks were missing and went to the bank to discover that Shannon had written herself seven totaling $12,800.

Shannon is charged with exploitation and theft from an elderly person.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.