Woman breaks into ex-boyfriend's home, assaults him, his new girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend.

San Antonio police said Sylvia Cavazos, 29, had been broken up with her ex-boyfriend for about three months when she showed up at his house Tuesday, forced her way inside and began punching him in the face before going after his girlfriend.

Police said Cavazos hit her ex-boyfriend with her car twice before she left his house.

Cavazos was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to commit assault.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.