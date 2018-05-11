Woman charged after taking $600 for painting job, never completes work

SAN ANTONIO - A 56-year-old woman has been arrested, accused of taking money for a painting job and then never actually doing any of the work.

Lucy Agueros is charged with theft of the elderly.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Agueros' husband, Jose Ortiz, agreed to paint the victim's house back in October of 2017. The victim wrote a $600 check as a deposit and Agueros cashed the check, but neither of the pair ever actually did any part of the job, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said the victim contacted the couple and waited for Agueros, who had agreed to return the money, but she never showed. The victim then attempted to contact Ortiz, but he did not return the call.

Agueros has been taken into police custody. The affidavit however did not say if Ortiz has been charged for his role in the incident.

