Woman charged after theft of apartment lease applications, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested by San Antonio police after she was accused of stealing numerous apartment lease application forms.

Carolina Ortiz, 35, was charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, according to an arrest affidavit.

SAPD detectives said Ortiz and another person were found in possession of a black duffel bag that contained numerous documents with identifying information, including names, dates of birth and social security numbers.

Officers also found a copy of an altered driver's license with the other person’s picture on it, the affidavit said. Ortiz and the other person were booked into jail on Feb. 9 and charged in late February.

