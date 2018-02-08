Woman charged in connection with 2 West Side robberies

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a woman charged in connection with two robberies on the West Side has been arrested.

Rosalie Castanuela, 37, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. She was originally arrested for traffic warrants, but police later connected her to the two robberies.

Authorities said Castanuela robbed an employee at Mario’s Bakery on West Military Drive at knifepoint and also robbed another person in a separate incident at gunpoint on Marbach Road near Hunt Lane.

Police said a tip from the public helped them arrest the suspect.

