Woman charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to apartment building

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman has been charged with arson after she allegedly set fire to an apartment building last Sunday.

Crystal Garcia has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on April 20 just before 7 a.m. the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.

The affidavit said firefighters extinguished the fire, but investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set. A witness said they saw Garcia throw an object at the the apartment, resulting in a fire that quickly spread from the ground to the apartment.

The witness recognized Garcia as the ex-girlfriend of one of the apartment's residents and was able to later positively identify her, the affidavit said.

Police said 28 fire units had to respond to the fire. All residents of the building were able to make it out safely.

