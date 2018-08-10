Woman charged with murder after human remains found on her property, authorities say

BULVERDE, Texas - A Bulverde woman was charged with murder on Friday after human remains were discovered on her property during a search for a missing person, Comal County officials said.

Cathrine Diane Moore-Quarles, 48, was arrested and charged with murder.

Authorities with the Comal County Sheriff's Office searched Moore-Quarles' property in the 400 block of Ammann Road in Bulverde on Thursday while investigating a missing persons case.

Deputies recovered human remains and sent the body to the Texas State Anthropology Department for analysis and identification.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Moore-Quarles is currently being held at the Comal County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

