2nd person charged in murder of 10-year-old girl on Thanksgiving Day

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made a second arrest in the murder of a 10-year-old girl on Thanksgiving Day.

Jasmine Cary, 19, has been charged in the death of Delilah Hernandez.

Hernandez was in her bedroom Thanksgiving morning at her home in the 200 block of Harwood when it was blasted with gunfire.

At least one of the shots hit Hernandez in the chest, killing her.

Cody Gann, 18 was arrested days later and charged with Hernandez's murder. Cary was also arrested at the time on an outstanding warrant and was charged with evading arrest.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the pair had been having an ongoing dispute with the victim's older brother.

"It was a terrible, terrible tragedy that this little girl was killed in gang violence that we believe her brother brought home with him," McManus said at the time following their arrests.

Cary now has an added charge of murder. Her bond has not been set.

BREAKING SAPD has charged a second person with murder in connection to the Thanksgiving shooting death of 10-year-old Delilah Hernandez. Jasmine Cary arrested overnight in the 15100 block of Blanco Road #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/slOX9K9ITL — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 1, 2018

