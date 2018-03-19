Woman convicted in dangerous dog attack case to serve 90 days in jail

SAN ANTONIO - A judge ordered a 31-year-old woman who was found guilty in a dangerous dog attack to serve 90 days in jail.

Stanyelle Miles-McCloud will serve jail time on weekends.

Miles-McCloud was already sentenced to 10 years probation following her conviction in January on dangerous-animal attack charges.

Judge Joey Contreras also ordered her to never own a dog.

Related: Couple guilty in dog attack trial

A 70-pound pit bull owned by Miles-McCloud and her 37-year-old husband, Alphonso McCloud, attacked the couple's neighbor, Doris Mixon-Smith, 73, in March 2017.

The attack, which prosecutors described as a mauling, was so severe that Mixon-Smith's left arm was severed above the elbow, and her face was punctured by dog bites.

Related: Dog attack victim: Life 'forever changed' after attack

Alphonso McCloud was sentenced in January to four years in prison.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.