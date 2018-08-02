Woman convicted of murdering husband, assaulting his mistress drops request for new trial

SAN ANTONIO - The woman convicted of murdering her husband and assaulting his mistress has dropped her request for a new trial, according to her attorney.

Frances Hall's attorney had requested a new trial earlier this year, citing ineffective counsel.

Hall was found guilty in September 2016. According to trial testimony, Hall forced her husband off the road with her SUV as he was riding his motorcycle.

Hall said it was an accident.

She is scheduled to be released from prison next month.

