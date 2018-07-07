Driver could face charges after rollover crash that left woman critically injured, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was critically injured Saturday morning in a crash on the North West Side. San Antonio police said the man behind the wheel could potentially face charges.

According to police, the driver crashed into a concrete wall that separates the upper and lower level of Interstate 10.

The vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road. The woman in the passenger seat was trapped inside and had to be cut out. She was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The man who was driving was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police said no charges are currently filed, but that could change as they learn more about the woman's condition and get the results of a blood test on the driver.

