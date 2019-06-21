Woman, current boyfriend beat, robbed ex-boyfriend, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - A man was beaten and robbed by the mother of his child and her new boyfriend Sunday at a Shell gas station on the city's far West Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jessica Cortes took her ex's chain and sunglasses in what witnesses said was a planned attack, according to the affidavit.

The current boyfriend told the victim to meet him at a Shell gas station in the 10000 block of Culebra Road to talk about Cortes' child, the affidavit said.

When the victim and his new girlfriend arrived and got out of the car, Cortes "immediately" attacked him with "closed fist strikes," causing him to fall to the ground, according to the affidavit.

The victim’s girlfriend got out of the car and tried to break up the fight, police said.

As the victim's girlfriend tried to defend the victim, Cortes’ boyfriend began hitting the victim's girlfriend.

The girlfriend called police. Before driving away, Cortes took the man’s gold chain and sunglasses.

Cortes was arrested and charged with robbery. Cortes' boyfriend was identified by police, but it is unclear if he has been arrested.

