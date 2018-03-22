Woman fatally shot, man wounded in robbery attempt on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is dead and a man was wounded during a robbery attempt and shooting overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive, located not far from Wurzbach and Babcock Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, three people were walking home from a night at the Seven Oaks Apartments when they were confronted and robbed by a man covering his face. A woman in the group was shot multiple times and a man in the group was shot once, police said.

RELATED: Man found fatally shot inside car on West Side identified

RELATED: 4 arrested in botched car sale fatal shooting; 1 other person sought

The third person ran away as soon as the shooting started but returned and began screaming and crying when she saw what had happened.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital. The 22-year-old woman was later pronounced dead. The victim's names are not currently known.

Police said the suspect was wearing all black with something white covering his face. He fled the scene on foot. Police did not disclose if anything was taken in the robbery attempt.

The woman who fled was taken to police headquarters to give a witness statement and answer questions, officials said. There's no word yet on the wounded man's condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.