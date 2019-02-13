Woman describes boyfriend's killing to jurors

SAN ANTONIO - Struggling to maintain her composure, Rebecca Dominguez told a jury that she witnessed her mother's boyfriend shoot her boyfriend to death.

"John (Rodriguez) pulled out a gun and then started shooting," Dominguez testified Tuesday during Rodriguez's murder trial.

Dominguez, 21, said after the gunshots rang out, she dashed to her boyfriend's side.

"I just yelled and was screaming for him (Joshua Alvarez) to wake up, that we needed him," Dominguez said.

Alvarez, 19, was her boyfriend and the father of her three children, Dominguez testified.

Dominguez said that the couple had a stormy relationship and argued often, but always reconciled.

Dominguez testified that she and Alvarez argued the night of July 10, 2016, and she fled to her mother's mobile home with her boyfriend following behind.

"I was mad and told him to leave, and we'll talk about it another day," Dominguez testified.

"And he didn't want to leave?" asked prosecutor Gretchen Flader.

"No," Dominguez replied.

Rodriguez's attorney, Freddy Ruiz, said that this was a self-defense shooting.

Ruiz said that Alvarez owned an assortment of guns, has a violent temper and a history of drug use, but his client feared for his life.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday in Judge Frank Castro's 399th District Court.

If convicted of murder, Rodriguez, 47, faces a punishment range of five to 99 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.