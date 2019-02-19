Woman detained after stabbing man during argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is in police custody after she stabbed a man during a late-night domestic dispute, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 1110 block of Mt. Serolod Drive, which is located not far from West Avenue and Blanco Road on the city's North Side.

According to police, an argument between the couple resulted in the man being stabbed in the lower back.

The man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.

The woman detained was not identified by police. At this time, it is unclear what started the altercation. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

