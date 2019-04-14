Woman 'devastated' after microblading procedure leaves her with 'crazy brow'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri woman's discounted microblading procedure ended up costing her hundreds of dollars more in the long run after she was left with what she called "the crazy brow."

Jami Ledbetter's daughters purchased her a Groupon for microblading services in November, according to Kansas City TV station WDAF. The Missouri mother who was born without eyebrows told WDAF-TV she was excited to undergo the procedure with a woman who claimed to be certified in microblading.

The semi-permanent beauty technique involves tattooing someone's eyebrows on.

READ MORE ON WDAF-TV

When Ledbetter went under the blade, she was shocked with the end result.

"I was devastated," Ledbetter told WDAF-TV of the finished product. "I was even dating a guy and he stopped dating me at that point."

Ledbetter was left with misshapen eyebrows, which she was unable to cover with makeup, according to the Kansas City news outlet. Ledbetter went to another woman who said she would be able to camouflage her eyebrows, but a month-and-a-half later, the misshapen eyebrows remained.

It wasn't until Ledbetter visited licensed and insured tattoo artist Kara Gutierrez that she began seeing progress, she told WBAF-TV. Gutierrez started her career in the beauty industry in 2011 and has specialized in permanent cosmetics and tattoo removal for nearly four years.

"It took everything in me to hold back tears because this is the worst I've ever seen," Gutierrez told WBAF-TV of Ledbetter's eyebrows.

Using a pigment lightening solution, Gutierrez has been able to remove one of Ledbetter's bad brows. The other will need a few more procedures.

"It's very unpredictable to how much you can remove but it works," Gutierrez said.

Microblading isn't regulated in the state of Missouri. WDAF-TV pointed to a statement on the state's office of tattooing, body piercing and branding, which reads, in part: "Although the office recognizes the potential for public safety issues, the office has not been given specific statutory authority to regulate this practice."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.