Woman dies after being struck by two cars on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by two vehicles while attempting to cross the street, police said.

According to San Antonio police, when the woman tried crossing the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road, she was struck by a driver in a red truck.

Police said the driver stopped immediately to help. Meanwhile, another car ran over the woman a second time, police said.

According to police, the second driver did not stop and may not have even known they hit something.

The only description police have is that the second driver was in a white vehicle.

The driver that did stop is cooperating with police and is not facing any charges.

Police said the woman was in her 20s but have not identified her yet.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.