Woman dies two days after being found unresponsive in detention center cell

SAN ANTONIO - A 57-year-old woman died Sunday two days after police said she was found unresponsive in a cell at the city's detention center.
Charlene Kurkowski died Sunday at a local hospital, officials said.
According to a police report, Kurkowski was arrested Friday on a public intoxication charge.
After she was processed at the detention center, Kurkowski was placed in a cell by herself because she was "intoxicated and argumentative," the report said.
A short time later, detention personnel conducting routine cell checks found Kurkowski unresponsive on the floor with a telephone cord wrapped around her neck, the report said.
Kurkowski was transported to Downtown Baptist Hospital in critical condition.
Police don't know if the incident was an accident or a suicide attempt, the report said.
According to the report, Kurkowski gave no indication she was suicidal and told officials she had no history of suicide attempts.
