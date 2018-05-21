Woman dies two days after being found unresponsive in detention center cell

SAN ANTONIO - A 57-year-old woman died Sunday two days after police said she was found unresponsive in a cell at the city's detention center.

Charlene Kurkowski died Sunday at a local hospital, officials said.

According to a police report, Kurkowski was arrested Friday on a public intoxication charge.

After she was processed at the detention center, Kurkowski was placed in a cell by herself because she was "intoxicated and argumentative," the report said.

A short time later, detention personnel conducting routine cell checks found Kurkowski unresponsive on the floor with a telephone cord wrapped around her neck, the report said.

Kurkowski was transported to Downtown Baptist Hospital in critical condition.

Police don't know if the incident was an accident or a suicide attempt, the report said.

According to the report, Kurkowski gave no indication she was suicidal and told officials she had no history of suicide attempts.

