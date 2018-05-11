Woman disappeared under ‘suspicious circumstances,' SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a woman who has not been seen for more than a week.

Police said 39-year-old Amalia Garza was last seen in the 1300 block of Melissa Sue on March 1 on the Northwest Side.

Police said Garza disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Garza is 5-feet, 4-inches and weighs 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She is also right handed with straight shoulder length hair, and was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.