Woman discovers body while walking around Woodlawn Lake, police investigating

SAN ANTONIO - Police have been at Woodlawn Lake for several hours after a woman discovered a body while walking around the lake Sunday afternoon.

Police said the woman spotted a body in the water near a dam at the lake and called police. Officers enlisted the help of the San Antonio Fire Department and used a boat to pull the man out of the water.

Authorities described the man as being in his 50s.

Carlos Ortiz, a spokesman for the police department, said police are investigating the incident as an apparent sudden death, adding that there are still many unknowns about how the man died. He said police will have to wait for autopsy results to determine the man's cause of death.

“Woodlawn Lake is not deep. I have seen it before when it has been drained. You can stand up out there," Ortiz said. "So, I don’t believe the lake is deep and, like I said, it is unknown what is going on. We are just going to have to wait to see what the investigation reveals."

Authorities don't know how long the man was in the water. However, homicide detectives are investigating.

The man has not been identified.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.