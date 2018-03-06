Woman ejected from vehicle in rollover crash north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A 31-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash just north of downtown late Monday night.

The accident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 2500 block of Broadway Street.

According to police, the woman was driving northbound and was thrown from her car after she hit a bus bench and then rolled her vehicle onto its side.

RELATED: Man shot while trying to stop driver after hit-and-run crash, police say

RELATED: Motorcyclist run off road by pickup truck, crashes bike, police say

Police did not say if alcohol or speed played a factor in the accident.

The unidentified woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for her injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.