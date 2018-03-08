Texas State student enters guilty plea in crash that killed man, unborn son

A woman entered a guilty plea in a deadly car crash that claimed the lives of a man and his unborn son on State Highway 21 in August 2016.

The mother and wife of the victims survived. She took the stand in court.

Kristian Guerrero and her husband were leaving San Antonio on Aug. 2, 2016, and headed to Bryan when another car slammed into their vehicle, killing Guerrero's husband and unborn child.

“Just knowing that you lost your husband and your son, the last piece of him that I had in this world,” Guerrero said.

Shana Elliott, a Texas State University student, pleaded guilty after being accused of driving drunk during the crash. Police video showed her in a bikini the day of the crash, struggling to complete a sobriety test.

A blood test showed Elliot had a blood alcohol content level of .199.

