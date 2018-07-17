Woman escapes after boyfriend chokes, slaps her, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - A 27-year-old man was arrested after he choked and slapped his live-in girlfriend after a night of drinking, an arrest affidavit said.

The woman told police that she and Andrew Jacob Jaime were headed to their apartment July 8 when they got into an argument, the affidavit said.

Jaime threatened to throw the woman's purse out of the car while she was driving when he hit her on the face, "causing visible swelling and bruising," the affidavit said.

The woman dropped Jaime off on the side of the road, and when she arrived at their apartment, he was waiting for her, the affidavit said.

They got into another argument when Jaime choked her and threatened to kill her, the affidavit said.

The woman managed to get away and fled to a nearby gas station, where she called for help.

Jaime was arrested and charged with assault-family by choking.

