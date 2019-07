SAN ANTONIO - A woman suffered head injuries after police say she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed her SUV.

Officers say the woman was driving on I-10 around 4 a.m. Sunday when she fell asleep and drove off a bridge, falling and crashing onto Loop 1604.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.