Woman fatally beaten while holding child; man arrested, court document says

SAN ANTONIO - A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday beating death of a 26-year-old woman while she was holding a child, court documents said.

Police arrested Alfred Alvarez on Sunday night, a few days after he was indicted on a murder charge by a Bexar County grand jury.

According to the indictment and a police report, Alvarez beat Melissa Ramos with his hands on April 1 at a home in the 300 block of Angela Street.

The indictment stated that Alvarez didn't take the child to a designated emergency infant care provider.

It's not known how young the child was, but the indictment stated that it was younger than 15.

