Woman fatally shot in Medina County, man detained for questioning, sheriff's say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman believed to be in her 40s was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Medina County.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office and state patrol responded to a call for shots fired at a home just off Interstate 35 south of Devine.

Inside, they found a female victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

The Medina County sheriff tells KSAT it is not believed to be a suicide and there is a man being detained for questioning. No further information has been released about the man.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim has not been released.

