Woman fatally struck by car on North Side identified

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who was struck by a car and killed while crossing a North Side street on Monday was identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

Bonnie Jean Gabbert, 75, died of multiple blunt force injuries while crossing the road in the 8400 block of Broadway.

The driver of the pickup that struck Gabbert pulled over and called police about the collision.

Gabbert was hit near a VIA bus stop. Police found several of her items at the scene, including her bus pass, shoes and a cane. The driver told police he didn't see her until it was too late.

Gabbert has previously lived at the Salvation Army shelter, officials confirmed Tuesday. She last stayed there in May.

The crash has been ruled an accident and charges are not expected in the case.

