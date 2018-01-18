Woman fills out job application with fake info, robs Metro PCS employee

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at a Metro PCS in the 8000 block of Bandera Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and filled out a job application using false information. During conversation, police said, the suspect was able to determine which vehicle belonged to the victim and then proceeded to threaten her with a knife from her backpack.

The suspect forced the victim to give up their cellphone, car keys, and took money from the register before fleeing and taking the victim's vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

