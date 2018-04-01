Woman finds boyfriend shot in hotel room on city's NW side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to University Hospital Saturday night after he was shot in his chest in a hotel room.

According to San Antonio police, a couple was in their Baymont Inn hotel room in the 9500 block of I-10 West when another man came in and started talking to the man.

The woman reportedly left the room and an argument escalated between the men.

Police said when the woman heard gunshots, went inside and found her boyfriend had been shot.

The gunman left the scene and police said they are still looking for him.

The victim was transported by emergency medical services in critical condition.

