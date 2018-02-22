Woman finds sister fatally stabbed inside South Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Fidentina Guajardo remembers getting a haircut Wednesday with her sister, Monica Martinez.

Little did Guajardo know that would be the last time she would see her sister alive.

"My older niece said she hadn't been picked up from school. And I'm texting her, 'Maybe she overslept or something. I'll go check on her right now,'" Guajardo said.

After hours of worrying, Guajardo showed up at her sister's home, where she made a grisly discovery.

"I was able to see from there. She was just laying there ... and there is nothing I could have done to help her," Guajardo said.

When Emergency Medical Services arrived after 5:15 p.m. at Monica Martinez's home in the 900 block of Ware Boulevard, they found the 32-year-old woman's body lying in a pool of blood in the home, police said. Her husband, Christian Martinez, was also there -- armed.

"He was in possession of two knives when SAFD entered," said police spokesman Officer Doug Green. "They immediately exited, and then the EMS call came out for Southwest patrol officers to head out."

Christian Martinez was arrested without incident and charged with murder. He is being held in the Bexar County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

The victim leaves behind three children: a 6-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, who were in school at the time of the slaying.

"The little one doesn't understand her mom isn't with us anymore," Guajardo said.

Guajardo and other family members now have the task of planning a funeral.

"I lost my sister, my other half. Someone that I was too close with," she said.

