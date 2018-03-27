Woman finds son's tombstone destroyed at Resurrection Cemetery

SAN ANTONIO - A mother still grieving over the death of her son is hoping investigators can find out who destroyed his tombstone.

Leticia Gutierrez said she goes every Sunday to Resurrection Cemetery near Culebra Road outside of 1604 to visit the gravesite of her son, Arturo Ajay Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said when she went Sunday, she couldn't believe what she found.

"I just felt like another act of violence just happened," Gutierrez said. "I know my son is deceased, of course, but this is where he lies. This is where he is resting."

Gutierrez said it appears that someone drove right through the fence and knocked over her son's tombstone, leaving it in pieces.

A street, Wild Pone, dead ends at that portion of the cemetery, and just past the fence, there were tire marks and car parts on the ground, including a license plate.

"I've seen cars come through here before," Gutierrez said. "They're pretty fast. They don't know it's a dead end, I guess. I never thought that someone would come through the cemetery. It's unbelievable to me."

Gutierrez said she is grateful to the staff at Resurrection Cemetery, who were quick to fix her son's headstone.

She said she hopes Bexar County investigators can piece together what happened.

"I don't understand why people can be so cruel," Gutierrez said. "Hopefully, they find out everything about this person who did this ... that way we can file charges."

