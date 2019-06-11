Woman flees after stabbing man during argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a woman after finding a man with a stab wound on the city's Northeast Side.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. at a Red Roof Inn in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road.

According to police, the man and woman had been arguing just before the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the man.

The woman fled on foot following the attack, police said.

Police did not give a description of the woman. The wounded man was treated by emergency medical services at the scene.

The reason for the argument is unclear.

