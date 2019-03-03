Woman found dead in passenger seat of car parked on shoulder of highway, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the death of a woman found in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked along the shoulder of U.S. Highway 90, between General Hudnell Drive and Nogalitos Street Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said a good Samaritan saw a silver vehicle parked along the shoulder of the highway around 2 p.m. and pulled over to see if they needed assistance. When they approached the vehicle, they saw the woman dead in the passenger seat.

San Antonio police spokesman Carlos Ortiz said that authorities are treating the woman's death as suspicious in nature because she had apparent trauma to her body. He declined to elaborate on whether it appeared any weapons were used.

He said it's unclear how long the vehicle had been parked on the shoulder of the road, but neighbors said they saw the car there Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Ortiz said that the medical examiner will determine the woman's cause of death.

Those with information on the woman's death are asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7273.

