Woman found guilty in boyfriend's death, which she claimed was accidental

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was found guilty in her boyfriend’s 2017 murder, which she claimed was an accident while the pair were handling a weapon.

Jamie Lynn McCord, 30, rushed her boyfriend Ryan Matthew Perez, 30, to the hospital on a February night in 2017 after he had been shot in the chest.

She told police that it was an accident, explaining that her .22-caliber pistol went off as the couple were handling the weapon.

A jury convicted McCord of murder Tuesday. Police and prosecutors said during her trial that her story did not match the evidence presented in court.

“We’re not saying that she’s the worst kind of killer and we’re not saying this was premeditated,” prosecutor Stephanie Paulissen told the jury. “But she took a life, and that is something we are not willing to condone.”

McCord’s lawyer, Ron Ross, argued that the evidence simply wasn’t there to merit a murder conviction.

“There’s no evidence if you look at the video and look at how she acted,” Ross told the jury.

Prosecutors suggested that the couple argued and that McCord was jealous and angry that Perez had maintained contact with his former girlfriend.

McCord will be formally sentenced by Judge Lorina Rummel on June 7 following a presentencing investigation. She is facing a punishment range of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

