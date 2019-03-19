Woman found guilty in murder-for-hire plot of ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Vanessa Cameron, who was on trial for the second time for killing her ex-boyfriend, has been found guilty, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

In 2012, Cameron was found guilty and sentenced to 70 years in prison for the murder of Samuel Johnson, who was found shot to death on Jan. 13, 2010.

Prosecutors said Johnson, Cameron's ex-boyfriend and the father to their 1-year-old son, was killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in an attempt for Cameron to collect his life insurance money.

Her conviction, however, was overturned on a legal technicality in 2014.

Cameron could face a new sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison. The sentencing phase will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 226th District Court.



