Woman found passed out, pantless with child in back seat of car faces DWI charge, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is facing a DWI with a child charge after she was found passed out in the driver's seat while a child was in the back seat, authorities said.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

An affidavit said officers were called out to an accident in the 3900 block of Bulverde Parkway.

Police said 38-year-old April Fields was sitting in the driver's seat without any pants and an open bottle of wine in the center console. An officer knocked on the window to wake her up.

The affidavit said Fields was driving around to try and put the child to sleep.

Police said they smelled alcohol on Fields’ breath and observed her staggering and swaying during a sobriety test.

