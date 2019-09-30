Woman found with Xanax, ecstasy, 'crystal type substance' arrested, deputies say

SCHULENBURG, Texas - Amber Linnett, of Hallettsville, was arrested Sunday on multiple felony drug charges after deputies found 16 Xanax pills, ecstasy pills and two glass pipes used for smoking meth in her car during a routine traffic stop near Schulenburg, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

The 28-year-old was also found with two small baggies containing crystal rocks that deputies believe to be crystal meth, according to a press release.

Linnett was pulled over around 7 p.m. for speeding on U.S. Hwy. 77 when a deputy noticed her "exhibiting very nervous behavior," the press release said.

BCSO: 3 arrested after deputies find meth, stolen vehicles, handgun

Linnett consented to a vehicle search, the arresting deputy found a leather pouch in the passenger seat of her GMC pickup truck containing the drugs, FCSO deputies said.

Linnett is charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Lil Peep Died From Suspected Xanax Overdose, Police Say

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.