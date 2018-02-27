Daughter rescues elderly parents before flames consume Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Flames put a woman and her elderly parents out of their home Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 7300 block of Spring Morning Drive. Maria Mascorro was just feet away from where the fire started in the garage.

“When I go out, I hear a big blow,” she said. “And the fire is on the floor. I take two towels and put water and I try to put it on the fire, but the fire is coming very quick. I called 911 and I tried to put my mom and dad outside and that's it.”

The flames singed her hair and hand, but she said she's just relieved to have gotten her parents out safely.

Mascorro's supplies from upholstery business she owns were destroyed in the fire.

“I need more jobs because I need to fix everything and (start over),” she said.

San Antonio Fire Department investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

Investigators said the equipment in the garage acted as an accelerant. The fire was put out in about 30 minutes.

The family is currently trying to salvage items from the home. They will be staying with family after the fire.

