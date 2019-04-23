Woman held for allegedly dumping puppies in trash

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) - A woman has been arrested for allegedly throwing seven newborn puppies into a Southern California dumpster.

Riverside County authorities arrested 54-year-old Deborah Culwell on Monday at her Coachella home.

Surveillance video showed a woman get out of a car and drop a bag containing the pups into a dumpster behind an auto parts store on Thursday. A man rummaging for recyclables found the dogs.

KABC-TV reports that authorities believe the 3-day-old terrier mix pups might not have survived the day’s 90-degree heat if they hadn’t been found within an hour of being dumped.

Authorities say they found another 30 dogs at Culwell’s home. They were impounded.

Culwell could face charges of animal cruelty. She remained jailed and it’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.