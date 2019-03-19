Woman helps create memorable outing for Spurs fan diagnosed with cancer

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man who is battling an aggressive form of cancer got a once-in-a-lifetime gift as the San Antonio Spurs hit the court Monday night.

“(I have) a very large malignant tumor in my stomach, and I had absolutely no idea it was there for over a year and a half. It grew to the size of a Thanksgiving turkey, 22 pounds, and they removed it,” said Dan Morales.

Morales posted about his diagnosis in August. Morales’ friend’s mother, Nia Bender, related to his story as her son lost his battle to cancer years ago.

“I lost a boy to cancer and somebody did something really awesome for him about three months before he passed away, and even though Dan and I hadn't met, I was kind of hell-bent on making something good happen for him,” Bender said.

The two have a mutual love for the Spurs, so Bender flew from Denver to San Antonio, bought Morales and his wife tickets to the game and called in a favor from the Spurs organization.

They were able to get autographs, hugs from the Coyote and gifts – the full VIP experience.

“I'm always up there in the nosebleeds. I've never been on the floor, so this is crazy and wonderful,” Morales said.

Morales said there is a high chance his cancer could come back, but he’s going to his doctor for regular scans and checkups.

But Monday night was all about family, friends and, of course, the silver and black.

The Silver and Black Give Back program helped make the special night possible as just one of its 30 acts of kindness that it hopes to make happen this month.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.