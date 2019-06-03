Woman killed in hit-and-run crash north of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash north of downtown at the intersection of Camden Street and McCullough Avenue, San Antonio police said.

The 60-year old woman was hit and killed by a white pickup truck while crossing the street at the intersection.

Police don’t know if she crossed the street illegally or if she was using the crosswalk.

The driver who hit her did not stop afterward and made no attempt to help her, police said. He later told police that he did not see her, police said.

The woman died at the scene.

McCullough will be closed on both sides of the intersection while police investigate the scene of the crime.



