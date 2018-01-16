Woman hit by pickup truck driven by ex-boyfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman has been hospitalized after she was hit by a pickup truck driven by her ex-boyfriend, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 10200 block of Grand Meadow.

According to police, the woman was run over by her ex-boyfirend in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck following a dispute.

Police said the pickup truck fled the scene before returning. The man has since been detained by SAPD.

The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for her injuries. Her condition is not currently known.

