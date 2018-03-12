Woman hit, killed by pickup truck in Aug. 2017 hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 just after 10 p.m. in the 9400 block of Bandera Road.

According to police, 42-year-old Jacqueline Garza Hildebrand was crossing the street when she fell to the ground, right before a vehicle struck her.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid, police said. An eyewitness to the crash said the suspect vehicle was either white or silver four-door pickup truck with large tires.

Anyone with any knowledge of the hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

