Woman hit while walking at crosswalk on Austin Highway

SAN ANTONIO - A woman in her late 60s was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition after she was struck by the driver of a Dodge pickup.

Police said the woman and her husband were walking at a crosswalk when the driver of the pickup struck the woman while turning left onto Austin Highway from Harry Wurzbach.

Police said the woman suffered a head injury.

The driver of the truck is not facing any charges because they stopped to render aid.

