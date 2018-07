SAN ANTONIO - A woman was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a West Side road.

Police received a call for the accident around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman darted onto Culebra Road, near Ingram Road, and was hit by a Hummer, police said.

The driver of the Hummer said he didn’t see the woman. The driver stopped to render aid.

The woman was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.