Woman hospitalized after being shot at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was taken to an area hospital after she was shot at an apartment complex on the city's North Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at the Summit Apartment Homes in the 1900 block of Larkspur Drive, not far from West Avenue and Lockhill Selma Road.

According to police, a person at the apartment complex heard what they said was an altercation and a gunshot just before seeing a white sedan drive away.

The woman was shot in the wrist and driven to a gas station nearby, police said. She was taken to University Hospital for her injury.

Neither the woman, nor the man who drove her, could identify the person who shot her, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

