SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to a hospital after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan on the far East Side.

The crash happened on I-10 East at North Foster Road.

Witnesses said the driver of the sedan got stuck between a barrier and the 18-wheeler.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.