Woman hospitalized after South Side road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in a hospital after being shot in a suspected road rage incident on the South Side on Wednesday.

San Antonio police said the woman in her 40s was shot near the intersection of South Presa Street and Hot Wells Boulevard. They said the other driver involved in the road rage incident took off.

Witnesses were able to give authorities a brief description of the other driver’s vehicle, but police have not been able to make any arrests.

Police remind drivers to not get worked up when they’re behind the wheel.

“Just slow down. Let them go,” said Officer Steven Huron, with the San Antonio Police Department. “Don’t get into confrontations, especially if you have family members in the car or children in the car.”

Police said the woman who was shot did not appear to suffer from life-threatening injuries.

