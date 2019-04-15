Woman hospitalized in critical condition after North Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition following a house fire on the city's North Side late Sunday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Dawnview Lane, not far from West Avenue and Basse Roads.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the front corner of the house in flames. Neighbors told them that the homeowner was still inside.

Firefighters located the woman in the back bedroom of the home and were able to get her out, but said that the woman in her 60s had significant burns.

The unidentified woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for her injuries.

Fire officials said the fire caused about $50,000 in damage to the home, and another $5,000 to a neighbor's house nearby.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

Firefighters found the homeowner in a back bedroom, they tell us the woman has burns to about 90% of her body, she was transported to SAMMC in critical condition pic.twitter.com/OwL6xypBxD — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) April 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.