Woman hospitalized in rollover crash on Highway 151

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a crash on the west side, police said.

According to San Antonio police, the woman veered onto the shoulder of Highway 151 near West Military Drive and crashed into an abandoned vehicle. The woman's Jeep rolled over and she became trapped. She was rescued and taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Police said she suffered massive head injuries.

Police said they have ruled the crash an accident and don't believe any alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.